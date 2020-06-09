Tom Brady to Devin McCourty: Learned More from You Than You Did from Me

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady congratulated ex-teammate and New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty for his work with Boston Uncornered during a virtual fundraiser for the nonprofit (h/t Zack Cox of NESN).

Brady said the following in part:

"I know sometimes you wouldn't think that I would be looking up to you because I'm a lot older than you, but the reality is, I have, and I've learned more from you than you probably ever learned from me. You're a wonderful man. You mean a lot to me, you mean a lot to our team, and now as you're growing older into a different role, you're meaning a lot to others in the community, and you're using all of the wonderful things that pro football has brought you to bring a voice to those who don't quite have the voice we have."

Boston Uncornered's mission is to "equip young people with the attitude, skills and experience to graduate from college, focusing on engaging gang-involved youth to become positive leaders in their community."

Their stated vision aims to "transform neighborhoods through education by ending generational cycles of urban poverty, violence and lack of opportunity."



McCourty was honored as the nonprofit's 2020 "Uncornered Champion" during the virtual fundraiser that also saw appearances from Pats head coach Bill Belichick, team owner Robert Kraft and Pro Football Hall of Fame broadcaster Andrea Kremer, who was the evening's emcee.

Belichick also had a message praising McCourty:

Kraft announced that the Pats would be donating $100,000 to Boston Uncornered as part of the team's $1 million initiative toward social justice programs.

Others making appearances included McCourty's family (wife Michelle and children London and Brayden), Pats special team ace Matthew Slater and Devin's twin brother and teammate, Jason:

McCourty has promoted Boston Uncornered through the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative and worked extensively with the program.

He spoke recently about his work, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald:

"Paying former gang members to go to school, it struck me that they were doing something different, going against the grain to try to create change. From there, I got to speak with different people and fully understood the mission, giving men and women the opportunity to have money in their pockets, and not have to worry about where they're going to get their next meal ... so they can actually do some of the things people with money can focus on, like going to school, raising kids the right way. Once I got to be involved, and got a closer look, it was amazing to me the work they were doing."

McCourty has played his entire 10-year career with New England, winning five AFC titles and three Super Bowls. The two-time Pro Bowler had five interceptions last season.