5-Star PG Cade Cunningham to Stay at Oklahoma State Despite 2021 Postseason Ban

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2020, Cade Cunningham, will keep his commitment to Oklahoma State.

Cunningham announced his decision in a video posted on Twitter:

The news comes in the wake of OK State receiving a postseason ban for the 2020-21 campaign as part of its punishments for the NCAA violations committed by former Cowboys assistant men's basketball coach Lamont Evans, one of the coaches investigated by the FBI in its anti-corruption probe into college sports.

The school is also facing three years of probation, the loss of three scholarships between now and the 2022-23 season and a $10,000 fine. Oklahoma State has appealed the ruling.

Despite potentially not having a chance to compete for a national title next year, Cunningham decided to stay in Stillwater.

The 6'6" point guard is the top overall prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings, so being able to keep him is a huge win for the Cowboys.

As for what Oklahoma State fans can expect to see from the Texas native, 247Sports' Evan Daniels broke down his game in the following scouting report:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Cunningham is a big, strong lead guard with fine speed and good athleticism. What sets Cunningham apart at the position is his feel, vision and basketball IQ. He sees the game well, is an elite passer and consistently makes the right reads. Cunningham is a good finisher at the rim because of his size, strength and touch. Defensively there's potential, as he moves well laterally, has an impressive motor and can guard all three perimeter positions. The next step in his development is improving his mid and long-range shooting. There's a lot of upside because of his combination of physical tools, skill set and feel for the position."

There were options available for Cunningham, including a transfer to a different school or going pro by taking part in the G League Select Team that other top prospects like Jalen Green (No. 3) and Isaiah Todd (No. 19) have signed up for.

Ultimately, though, Cunningham will play for a school he's clearly comfortable with, especially with his brother, Cannen, hired as assistant coach in 2019, and can develop his skills on the court to become a potential top pick in the 2021 NBA draft.