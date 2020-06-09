Giants QB Daniel Jones Says He Stands with Black Community Amid Protests

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones posted a Twitter statement Tuesday evening in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as protests have taken place across the United States following the killing of George Floyd on May 25:

"Those of you who know me well know that posting on social media is usually not my first instinct about how to express myself, and I felt that listening and talking with my teammates and friends was important as a first step.

"I proudly stand beside my brothers and the entire black community in support of the Black Lives Matter movement to end systemic racism. I know this is complex, and I certainly don't have all of the answers, but I am determined and motivated to do what I can to ask the right questions and work with others to drive change on this issue. I acknowledge the fact that I will never truly understand how it feels to be on the receiving end of racial injustice, but I am committed to listening, learning, and taking action to stand up for others and make a difference in my community and in this country."

Giants head coach Joe Judge has kept a running dialogue with players regarding Floyd and subsequent protests demanding reform related to police brutality and racial injustice. The New York Post's Paul Schwartz reported Saturday that Judge repurposed Friday's virtual team meeting to continue that discussion, and team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch listened in.

The Giants released a statement June 2:

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Evan Engram and defensive back Jabrill Peppers have been among those using their social media platforms to comment on the issue:

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody after since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. The 46-year-old black man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.