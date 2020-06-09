UCF Announces 3 Football Players Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 12: Detailed view of Central Florida Knights military appreciation logo on a helmet during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bright House Networks Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. Central Florida defeated Cincinnati 24-3. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

UCF announced Tuesday that three football players have tested positive for the coronavirus:

The NCAA allowed players to return to campus June 1 after months away because of the ongoing pandemic, and UCF opened the doors for athletes right away. A reported 60 players were in attendance for voluntary workouts and each was tested, resulting in three positives.

The three players will be placed in isolation for two weeks, while those in direct contact with the players over the last two weeks have been notified.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

