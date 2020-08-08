Danny Green out for Lakers vs. Pacers with Hip Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' Danny Green (14) in action against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced shooting guard Danny Green won't play in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers because of a sore right hip.

Green was previously sidelined by hip soreness before the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus.

He's proved himself as an effective role player across 11 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers and now the Lakers. It's a niche he filled to help the Spurs and Raptors win NBA championships in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

The 33-year-old UNC product has remained mostly durable throughout his pro career, but he did miss a couple games earlier in the 2019-20 season because of the hip injury.

His current setback comes amid the restarted campaign, which was halted for over four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope figures to see the biggest increase in playing time whenever Green misses time for the remainder of the campaign. It will also create more chances for Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith as part of the team's backcourt rotation.

Green has never been a go-to scorer, but he's consistently played an important role for title contenders since emerging as a 3-and-D asset with the Spurs. Any type of extended absence would be a notable blow to the Lakers' championship hopes.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Top 10 Under-the-Radar Prospects in the Bubble

    They started as relative unknowns but could leave Disney as household names

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 10 Under-the-Radar Prospects in the Bubble

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: LeBron, AD Will Play vs. Indy

    James (groin) and Davis (ankle) will be in action tonight against the Pacers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: LeBron, AD Will Play vs. Indy

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Superstar Trades for Starless Teams 🌟

    One trade to get starless NBA teams their new face of the franchise

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Superstar Trades for Starless Teams 🌟

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Posts Pic of LAL Madden Tournament

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Posts Pic of LAL Madden Tournament

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report