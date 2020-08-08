Danny Green out for Lakers vs. Pacers with Hip Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers announced shooting guard Danny Green won't play in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers because of a sore right hip.

Green was previously sidelined by hip soreness before the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus.

He's proved himself as an effective role player across 11 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers and now the Lakers. It's a niche he filled to help the Spurs and Raptors win NBA championships in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

The 33-year-old UNC product has remained mostly durable throughout his pro career, but he did miss a couple games earlier in the 2019-20 season because of the hip injury.

His current setback comes amid the restarted campaign, which was halted for over four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope figures to see the biggest increase in playing time whenever Green misses time for the remainder of the campaign. It will also create more chances for Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith as part of the team's backcourt rotation.

Green has never been a go-to scorer, but he's consistently played an important role for title contenders since emerging as a 3-and-D asset with the Spurs. Any type of extended absence would be a notable blow to the Lakers' championship hopes.