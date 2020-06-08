DeAndre Hopkins Joins Petition Urging Clemson to Rename Calhoun Honors College

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

FILE - In tis Sept. 22, 2012, file photo, Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (6) heads for the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown reception during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. Clemson record-setting receiver is heading to the NFL and skipping his final season of college. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)
Phil Sears/Associated Press

Former Clemson Tigers wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wants his alma mater to distance itself from slave owner John C. Calhoun. 

Hopkins tweeted he is joining students and faculty members who are using a petition to call on Clemson to remove Calhoun's name from its buildings, signs and more:

"Clemson's Honors College was founded in 1962, but Calhoun's name was not added until 1981," the petition reads. "To change the name of the college, therefore, is not to 'erase history'; rather, it is to acknowledge that our understanding of history has evolved. To maintain the name, on the other hand, is to convey Clemson University's continued indifference toward a history of institutional racism and state-sanctioned violence against Black life."

TMZ Sports provided additional context, noting Calhoun was the vice president of the United States from 1825 through 1832 and consistently advocated for slavery, going as far as to call it a "positive good" for black people.

Clemson was built on the grounds of Calhoun's former plantation, where he owned 70 to 80 slaves.

That the petition noted changing the name would acknowledge a change in the "understanding of history" is notable as nationwide protests against racism and police brutality since the May 25 killing of George Floyd have dominated headlines.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

They have already helped spark some change, including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's decision to remove a famous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond, Virginia's Monument Avenue, per Alan Suderman and Sarah Rankin of the Associated Press. 

Joel Shannon of USA Today reported the U.S. Marine Corps also ordered all public displays of the Confederate flag removed across the country.

Hopkins played at Clemson from 2010 through 2012 before he was a first-round pick of the Houston Texans. The four-time Pro Bowler is now one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Related

    Swinney defends himself, says character was under attack over last week

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Swinney defends himself, says character was under attack over last week

    David Hood
    via TigerNet.com

    Dabo Swinney releases statement regarding racial injustce

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Dabo Swinney releases statement regarding racial injustce

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Dabo Swinney Video Statement

    Clemson HC addresses recent allegations about their program in 14-minute video 🎥

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dabo Swinney Video Statement

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dabo Swinney issues statement on Monday evening

    Clemson Football logo
    Clemson Football

    Dabo Swinney issues statement on Monday evening

    Clemson247
    via Clemson247