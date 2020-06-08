Coyotes' Xavier Gutierrez Named CEO; Is 1st Latino CEO in NHL History

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 31: General view of the center ice logo before the NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Phoenix Coyotes at Jobing.com Arena on March 31, 2012 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Coyotes named Xavier Gutierrez their CEO and team president on Monday, making him the first Latino to hold those positions in NHL history, 

"This is a historic day for the Coyotes and the entire NHL," team owner Alex Meruelo said in a statement. "I have known Xavier for over a decade, and he is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of business and investment experience. We share the same approach to business and his intellect, leadership skills and strategic mindset made him the clear choice to be our new CEO."

                      

