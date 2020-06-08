Mike Tyson Posts Photo of Himself Kneeling amid Racial Injustice Protests

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Boxing legend Mike Tyson posted a picture Monday on Twitter of himself taking a knee:

The image seemingly indicates his support for the ongoing protests nationwide against racial injustice and police brutality.

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick initially took a knee during the national anthem while protesting these causes, while others have shown support this month with similar gestures, including some police officers.

Tyson, who turns 54 on June 30, is best known for his boxing career in which he won the world heavyweight championship while becoming one of the top fighters of his generation. He produced a 50-6 record in his career, including 44 knockouts.

Though he's been out of the ring since 2005, he's shown interest in a return to the sport in recent months and posted a video of himself working out in May.

He was offered more than $20 million to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, according to Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting.