NBA Rumors: Thibodeau Would Be Interested in Rockets HC Job Despite Knicks Buzz

Though Tom Thibodeau is considered the favorite to land the New York Knicks head coaching job, he reportedly has other options going into the offseason.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the 62-year-old would have interest in the Houston Rockets job if the team parts with Mike D'Antoni. The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have also shown interest in the veteran coach, but like Houston, they will be part of the restart to the 2019-20 season in Orlando.

The Knicks' campaign has already ended, with the team not making the 22-team trip to Florida to finish the regular season since they hold one of the eight worst records in the NBA.

New York will soon begin interviews, including with Mike Miller, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson, but Berman reported those are for "courtesy" while Thibodeau is the clear front-runner.

