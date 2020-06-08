NBA Rumors: Thibodeau Would Be Interested in Rockets HC Job Despite Knicks Buzz

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

File-This Dec. 31, 2018, file photo shows Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau reacting to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Minnesota Timberwolves have fired coach Thibodeau, halfway into his third season with the team that began with turmoil surrounding All-Star Jimmy Butler. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, because the Timberwolves had not yet announced the news. The Athletic first reported that Thibodeau, who was also the president of basketball operations with full authority over the roster, had been let go. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Though Tom Thibodeau is considered the favorite to land the New York Knicks head coaching job, he reportedly has other options going into the offseason.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the 62-year-old would have interest in the Houston Rockets job if the team parts with Mike D'Antoni. The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have also shown interest in the veteran coach, but like Houston, they will be part of the restart to the 2019-20 season in Orlando.

The Knicks' campaign has already ended, with the team not making the 22-team trip to Florida to finish the regular season since they hold one of the eight worst records in the NBA.

New York will soon begin interviews, including with Mike Miller, Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson, but Berman reported those are for "courtesy" while Thibodeau is the clear front-runner.

     

    

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    AI to Receive $32M Trust Fund in 10 Years as Part of Reebok Contract

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AI to Receive $32M Trust Fund in 10 Years as Part of Reebok Contract

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Best 60-Point Games Ever

    We rank the greatest 60-point games of all time ✍️

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    NBA's Best 60-Point Games Ever

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    The FA Every Team Can't Afford to Lose

    Keeping these players should be a top priority 📲

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    The FA Every Team Can't Afford to Lose

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft 📝

    @Jonwass reveals his updated first-round predictions

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New 2020 NBA Mock Draft 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report