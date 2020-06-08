Warriors Rumors: Drop in Salary Cap 'Unlikely' to Impact Approach to Roster

The Golden State Warriors will do what's necessary to return to title contention regardless of the NBA's salary cap for 2020-21. 

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors are unlikely to let a drop in the cap change how they approach roster-building. Owner Joe Lacob reportedly projects a "three- or four-year window" to win another title with the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Marc Berman of the New York Post first reported in May the cap will likely be lowered.

"There is so much uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing is for sure: The salary cap will be lowered, according to league sources," Berman wrote.  

One team executive reportedly estimated a decline of $25-30 million, per Bobby Marks of ESPN.

                     

