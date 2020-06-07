WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJune 7, 2020
- Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream (Backlot Brawl for the NXT Championship)
- Charlotte vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley (NXT Women's Championship)
- Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano (North American Championship)
- Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross
- Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest
- Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez
For the first time since February 14, 1999, WWE will bring back the In Your House name for Sunday's NXT TakeOver event.
WWE originally used the name for every show outside of the Big Four pay-per-views, but once it began running PPVs on a monthly basis, it made more sense to give each one its own unique name.
With NXT operating as more of a third brand than a developmental system these days, WWE has started airing the black-and-gold brand's events on Sundays instead of the Saturday before a Raw and SmackDown PPV.
Blackheart, Yim and Nox vs. Gonzalez, LeRae and Kai
After an intro from Todd Pettengill and a performance by Code Orange, the six-woman tag match kicked off the night's action with Blackheart driving her tank to the ring as the first competitor.
The first couple of minutes saw all six Superstars get some time in the ring as the teams traded tags. Kai and Nox's rivalry continued once they were in the ring at the same time.
Yim and LeRae also have an ongoing storyline that received some attention throughout the match. This was a back-and-forth fight from start to finish.
After tons of double-team and multi-person moves, Nox managed to get a little retribution by taking out Kai with the Shiniest Wizard to score the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
The fast-paced action was a lot of fun, but it felt like they never spent enough time on the individual feuds this bout contained.
While everybody had their own moments to shine, there wasn't much in the way of psychology, but that tends to happen when you have this many people in the ring at once.
The multi-person spots all looked good, especially when Nox took out everyone else with a senton from the top turnbuckle to the floor.
This was a decent stop along the way for the two major storylines that were addressed, but it won't be the end for Yim and LeRae or Kai and Nox.
Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest
Balor took the first shot before the bell with a running dropkick. Priest got right back in the ring but The Prince maintained control and sent him back out of the ring.
The former universal champion was clearly looking for revenge after Priest attacked him with a nightstick, but The Archer of Infamy eventually turned the tables by throwing him into the steel steps.
While Priest is no slouch when it comes to agility, he was mostly relying on his size and power advantage to keep Balor grounded.
Every time Balor tried to mount some offense, Priest was able to counter him. As the match progressed, they kept upping the physicality and aggression in their offense.
It took Priest crashing onto the steel steps from the apron for The Prince to take the lead. After hitting the Coup de Grace twice, Balor finally got the pin.
Grade: B+
Analysis
This match ended up being much better than anticipated. Both men are talented but they do not have a lot of time in the ring together. They worked like this was the 100th time they were fighting.
They did a good job making sure Priest looked like he should have won before falling onto the steps. He won’t lose any momentum with this loss.
This does not seem like a feud that will continue after this bout. Balor will probably chase the NXT title while Priest goes after the North American Championship again.
Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano
Lee and Gargano met in the third match of the night for the North American Championship. As expected, Lee’s power made it hard for Gargano to score any early offense.
It took going after Lee’s eye for Johnny Wrestling to make any progress in the first couple of minutes. Even then, The Limitless One would usually brush it off.
The first triple-crown winner in NXT history eventually started making some headway after he targeted Lee’s injured left hand.
For the next several minutes, Gargano kept the big man grounded with a series of submissions. Lee found a way to recover and hit a brutal backbreaker for a near fall.
At one point, Lee sent Gargano flying through one of the Plexiglas dividers surrounding the ring. As he carried Johnny Wrestling back to the ring, LeRae tried to interfere. Yim made sure she did not succeed but the distraction allowed Gargano to go after Lee’s eye with another key.
The Limitless One kicked out at two and Gargano became irate. He tried and failed to win with a pair of kicks to the head. The champion retained his title and celebrated with Yim after scoring the pin.
Grade: A-
Analysis
Gargano and Lee came into this bout with a lot of great performances already under their belts. The pressure was high for them to steal the show.
The technical precision of both men was on point, but they fell a little short when it came to providing the kind of exciting offense they are both known for.
They made up for that with good storytelling and consistency. Few moves, if any, missed their mark. Had they gone full speed, they would have risked looking sloppy.
This is not to say that they did not do anything exciting at all. Both men hit a few moves that would have received big pops from a live crowd of WWE fans. They just didn’t rely on those maneuvers to tell the whole story.
Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream
Cole showed up for the Backlot Brawl in a custom truck while Dream brought a Lamborghini for his entrance. He emerged dressed like Negan from The Walking Dead, complete with a baseball bat.
The ref told them that anything goes, but the match has to end inside the ring that was set up in the parking lot. Cole tried to take a cheap shot with the title, but Dream was prepared to dodge it.
It didn’t take Cole long to try leaving with his belt. Dream beat on the car he was using until he was forced out. A woman approached in a van and asked if anyone called for an Uber. Dream and Cole fought through her car before she took off.
The leader of The Undisputed Era hid inside one of the fake buildings and emerged with a fire extinguisher. The rest of The UE showed up right before Cole crashed down onto a car windshield from a ladder.
Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong began throwing chairs into the ring from the back of the truck Cole brought with him. Dexter Lumis appeared from under the ring and took out Fish and Strong with one of the chairs.
Cole had to resort to using a low blow to set up for a Panama Sunrise on the pile of chairs for the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
WWE attempted to make this another one of its more cinematic matches, but it never reached the level of the company’s other recent efforts.
Cole and Dream did their best but they were given an unorthodox environment that did not give them a lot of opportunities to create unique moments.
Fish, Strong and Lumis getting involved was predictable. However, the way they were used was entertaining.
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross
Kross made his way to the ring for his first TakeOver match against Ciampa. The newcomer immediately asserted his dominance with a few hard strikes and a suplex that sent Ciampa out of the ring.
No matter what the former NXT champion attempted to do, it seemed like Kross was able to brush it off and hit him back twice as hard.
Nobody has ever dominated Ciampa as much as Kross did in this bout. Even a DDT from the apron barely made him look vulnerable. He ended up beating Ciampa by choking him out.
Grade: B-
Analysis
This was Kross' first TakeOver match and WWE put him right into a storyline with one of the top stars in NXT, so the company clearly has a lot of faith in him already.
As a way to make Kross look dangerous, this match succeeded in every way. When it comes to excitement, it did not have a lot to offer.
This was not designed to be a competitive exchange, but it would have been nice to see Ciampa get in a little more offense after years of being one of the most violent men on the roster.