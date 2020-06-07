WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

3 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Lee and Gargano met in the third match of the night for the North American Championship. As expected, Lee’s power made it hard for Gargano to score any early offense.

It took going after Lee’s eye for Johnny Wrestling to make any progress in the first couple of minutes. Even then, The Limitless One would usually brush it off.

The first triple-crown winner in NXT history eventually started making some headway after he targeted Lee’s injured left hand.

For the next several minutes, Gargano kept the big man grounded with a series of submissions. Lee found a way to recover and hit a brutal backbreaker for a near fall.

At one point, Lee sent Gargano flying through one of the Plexiglas dividers surrounding the ring. As he carried Johnny Wrestling back to the ring, LeRae tried to interfere. Yim made sure she did not succeed but the distraction allowed Gargano to go after Lee’s eye with another key.

The Limitless One kicked out at two and Gargano became irate. He tried and failed to win with a pair of kicks to the head. The champion retained his title and celebrated with Yim after scoring the pin.

Grade: A-

Analysis

Gargano and Lee came into this bout with a lot of great performances already under their belts. The pressure was high for them to steal the show.

The technical precision of both men was on point, but they fell a little short when it came to providing the kind of exciting offense they are both known for.

They made up for that with good storytelling and consistency. Few moves, if any, missed their mark. Had they gone full speed, they would have risked looking sloppy.

This is not to say that they did not do anything exciting at all. Both men hit a few moves that would have received big pops from a live crowd of WWE fans. They just didn’t rely on those maneuvers to tell the whole story.