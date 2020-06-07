LSU's Courtese Cooper Suspended After Arrest on Controlled Substance Charge

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - MARCH 4: Mason Jones #15 of the Arkansas Razorbacks drives to the basket in the second half against Courtese Cooper #21 of the LSU Tigers at Bud Walton Arena on March 4, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 99-90. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

LSU Tigers forward Courtese Cooper was arrested in Illinois on Saturday morning and charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to Amie Just of The Advocate.

Per that report, LSU has suspended him indefinitely from the basketball team. 

Cooper was released by Glendale Heights police after posting $300 bond. 

The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons at LSU after transferring from Triton College, an Illinois junior college. He was redshirted in the 2018-19 campaign before appearing in 11 contests last season, averaging 1.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per game.

"He's improved a ton since he's gotten here. He's improved a lot during the year," LSU head coach Will Wade said before the SEC Tournament, per Billy Embody of 247Sports.com. "He's good defensively, he can make layups, he finishes around the rim. He's our best screener, he screens really well on offense. He does some stuff that can help us, and we'll continue to keep using him."

