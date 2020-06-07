Dwayne Haskins Attends Racial Injustice Protests in Washington, D.C.

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins attended protests against racial discrimination and police brutality in the nation's capital Sunday, showing support to the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd.

"Join and build. Not destroy and burn," Haskins tweeted.

Haskins called attending the protests an "amazing experience" as thousands gathered in Washington D.C. for another day of demonstrations to end systemic racism. Protests have been ongoing for nearly two weeks across the country after Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Video of Floyd's death, which featured the 46-year-old telling Chauvin he could not breathe, went viral late last month.

Three officers who were involved in Floyd's arrest have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.