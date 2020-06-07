Dwayne Haskins Attends Racial Injustice Protests in Washington, D.C.

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2020

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins talks to reporters after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Giants won 41-35 in overtime. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins attended protests against racial discrimination and police brutality in the nation's capital Sunday, showing support to the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd.

"Join and build. Not destroy and burn," Haskins tweeted.

Haskins called attending the protests an "amazing experience" as thousands gathered in Washington D.C. for another day of demonstrations to end systemic racism. Protests have been ongoing for nearly two weeks across the country after Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

Officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Video of Floyd's death, which featured the 46-year-old telling Chauvin he could not breathe, went viral late last month.

Three officers who were involved in Floyd's arrest have also been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Related

    Reche Caldwell Dies at 41

    Former UF and NFL wide receiver died in a shooting in Florida Saturday night

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Reche Caldwell Dies at 41

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Team from Every Division That Will Be Better Than You Think

    Why the Redskins will surprise in 2020 📲

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Team from Every Division That Will Be Better Than You Think

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Most Risky Offseason Acquisitions

    Seven riskiest additions of free agency and the draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL's Most Risky Offseason Acquisitions

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Most Promising Building Block

    Young and inexpensive players who could find their potential in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Most Promising Building Block

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report