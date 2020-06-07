Drew Brees' Wife Brittany Says 'We Are the Problem' on IG Post About Protests

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

After Drew Brees changed his stance and apologized for his comments on protests, his wife also explained the lessons she has learned this week.

In an Instagram post Saturday, Brittany Brees posted quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. and the bible along with a caption describing her change in mindset:

"WE ARE THE PROBLEM . I write this with tears in my eyes and I hope you all hear our hearts. I have read these quotes and scripture 1000 times and every time I read it and the words sink into my heart. I think yes this is what it’s all about...Only until the last few days, until we experienced the death threats we experienced the hate… Did I realize that these words were speaking directly to us.. how could anyone who knows us or has had interactions with us think that Drew or I have a racist bone in our body? But that’s the whole point . Somehow we as white America, we can feel good about not being racist, feel good about loving one an another as God loves us. We can feel good about educating our children about the horrors of slavery and history. We can read books to our children about Martin Luther King, Malcolm X., Hank Aaron, Barack Obama, Rosa parks, Harriet Tubman.. and feel like we are doing our part to raise our children to love , be unbiased and with no prejudice. To teach them about all of the African Americans that have fought for and risked their lives against racial injustice. Somehow as white Americans we feel like that checks the box of doing the right thing. Not until this week did Drew and I realize THAT THIS IS THE PROBLEM."

This comes after her husband was widely criticized for saying he didn't agree with those kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America," the New Orleans Saints quarterback told Daniel Roberts of Yahoo Finance.

Brees apologized multiple times for his comments, first in a post and then in a video.

He also responded to president Donald Trump, who questioned his need for an apology:

Brittany noted in her post why the flag wasn't the issue at heart:

"To say 'I don’t agree with disrespecting the flag' .. I now understand was also saying I don’t understand what the problem really is, I don’t understand what you’re fighting for, and I’m not willing to hear you because of our preconceived notion's of what that flag means to us. That’s the problem we are not listening, white America is not hearing. We’re not actively LOOKING for racial prejudice. We have heard stories from men and women we have known and loved for years about the racism that occurred in their lives .. stories that were never shared or talked about because somehow they were considered normal. To all of our friends and anyone we hurt ...we will do better.. We want to do better , we want to HEAR you, and we will fight for you because thinking we are not part of the problem...is checking the box it means we are are not doing enough. It’s our job to educate ourselves. We are sorry."

Although Drew Brees was called out by teammates on social media for his initial comments, many have since accepted his apology.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also admitted the league was wrong about the peaceful protests, indicating a shift in mindset around the NFL.