Falcons' Matt Ryan Says Todd Gurley Will Be 'Awesome Fit' in Atlanta's Offense

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 6, 2020

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs against the Arizona Cardinals during first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley has already made a strong impression on arguably the most important person in his new club: quarterback Matt Ryan.

The two stars have trained together in Southern California on several occasions already this offseason with Ryan getting the impression the tailback will be an "awesome fit" in Atlanta. 

"I've gotten to work with Todd, and he's awesome,'' Ryan told ESPN's Vaughn McClure. "Really, really good guy. A hard worker. He's super-smart. The stuff I was telling him one day, the next day he had it done. I was really impressed with his ability to retain information. You don't have to tell him twice. He's on it.''

