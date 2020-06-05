Warren Moon Talks Drew Brees' Apology for Kneeling Comments: 'It's a Start'

Mark Duncan/Associated Press

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon said the New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees must turn his apology into action following backlash about his comments concerning the American flag amid nationwide protests about the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody last week.

Moon told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday he knows Brees personally and believes he "got so wrapped up into his beliefs on the national anthem and the flag that he forgot to open his eyes and listen to what was being said by others."

"I don't know if the apology is going to be enough, but at least it's a start," Moon said. "I think he has to maybe now get out there and try and do some things physically to show that he's putting his money where his mouth is and maybe get on camera to talk about those things so people can look him in the face, look him in the eye, and see if he's sincere or not."

The Saints quarterback made the initial comments Wednesday when asked by Daniel Roberts of Yahoo Finance about the potential return of kneeling for the national anthem during the 2020 NFL season:

Brees issued a statement and a video apology Thursday on Instagram.

"I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it's like to be a black man or raise black children in America, but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right.

"I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy."

Moon told TMZ he's going to give Brees the benefit of the doubt.

"I know Drew as a person, and I just don't think that's him ... I just think he needs to—and like a lot of other people around this country—they just need to listen, they need to learn, and they need to see what's going on," Moon said.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was critical of Brees' initial remarks, said he accepted the apology and shifted focus back to the movement for racial equality:

Brees is a 19-year NFL veteran who's spent the past 14 seasons in New Orleans. He signed a two-year, $50 million contract extension with the Saints in March.