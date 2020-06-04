FSU AD Says Football Team Met with Mike Norvell After HC Was Accused of Lying

Phil Sears/Associated Press

Florida State athletic director David Coburn said Thursday that the football team met to address defensive tackle Marvin Wilson saying that head coach Mike Norvell lied about his response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last week.

According to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, Coburn called the meeting "open and candid," and added: "I believe we are moving on there."

On Tuesday, Norvell told The Athletic's Tashan Reed that he "went back and forth individually with each player" when asked how he addressed Floyd's death:

Wilson denied Norvell's statement and said he and his teammates would not participate in workouts "until further notice."

Norvell is set to enter his first season as the head coach at FSU after serving as Memphis' head coach from 2016-19.

Wilson took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a video in which he described the meeting. Wilson noted that the team decided to make sure all players are registered to vote in order for their voices to be heard and said they would be participating in fundraisers to help send black kids to college and help children in Tallahassee, Florida, as a whole.

Accompanying the video was a caption that read in part: "I appreciate Coach Norvell for encouraging me to use my platform and speak for what me and teammates believe in."

Floyd died last Monday in police custody when Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest. Floyd said he couldn't breathe on multiple occasions, but Chauvin didn't move, and Floyd was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Chauvin was arrested and has since been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers on the scene were charged with aiding and abetting.

In the wake of Floyd's death, people across the United States have participated in protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Wilson, who is set to enter his senior season in 2020, is arguably the Seminoles' biggest star on defense. Last season, he set career highs with 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in just nine games.

After failing to win more than seven games in each of the past three seasons, Florida State hired Norvell, who went 38-16 in his four seasons at Memphis, including a 12-2 mark and a Cotton Bowl berth last season.