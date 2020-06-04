Malcolm Brogdon: LeBron James Has 'Remolded' What Pro Athlete Should Look Like

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said Thursday that LeBron James' advocacy for social change while still playing in the NBA has opened new avenues for other active players to lead in their communities.

Brogdon, who's taken part in peaceful protests after George Floyd was killed while in Minneapolis Police Department custody last week, discussed James' impact in an interview with J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star.

"I don't think the NBA back in the day was as progressive, as open to people speaking out, people being more than just an athlete," he said. "Guys like LeBron have remolded what a professional athlete should look like. Having guys like that who are the best but also use their voice for the betterment of everyone changes the game."

Brogdon, the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and the Long Island Nets' Justin Anderson were among the protesters who marched in Atlanta on Saturday night.

The 27-year-old Atlanta native, a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2016 NBA draft and that season's Rookie of the Year, discussed his experience Monday on ESPN's First Take:

Floyd's death has led to worldwide protests.

All four officers involved were fired, arrested and charged. Derek Chauvin, shown on video with his knee on Floyd's neck and back for nearly nine minutes, faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The others were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Anderson discussed his takeaways from the protest experience with Yahoo Sports' Mike Mazzeo:

"This is something that we're dealing with—it's something that's been embedded in our country for 400-plus years—and right now is an opportunity for everyone—white, black or any other culture—to really speak their truth. Because at the end of the day, no one wants to lose a loved one or a family member to injustice. Our police officers are here to protect and serve, and we want them to do that to the best of their ability. But it's not their job to take matters into their own hands and take someone else's life. I think everyone's deserving of due process.

"The most important thing right now is for us to stay safe. Violence is not the answer. We need to continue to educate and better ourselves and grow as individuals. Like Gandhi said, 'Be the change that you wish to see in the world.'"

Meanwhile, James posted a picture on Instagram last week with Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck alongside a photo of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started a protest movement against social injustice and police brutality in 2016, kneeling during the national anthem.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar included the caption: "Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? #StayWoke."

They are just a few of the NBA players, along with athletes from other sports, who've been vocal about the need for racial equality in America while the league's 2019-20 season remains halted since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.