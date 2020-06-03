B/R Staff: Winners, Losers, Takeaways from NBA's 22-Team Plan to Resume

0 of 27

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Pending approval from the NBA Board of Governors on Thursday, 22 selected teams will resume the regular season beginning on July 31, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Each respective team will participate in eight games. Regular-season records will be honored and will be factored in determining seeding as teams make their final push toward securing home-court advantage.

For the bubble teams, a play-in game for the eighth seed looms as the ultimate prize. Should the ninth seed finish within four games of the eighth seed, the two will enter a play-in tournament in which the ninth will face single elimination. The eighth will face double elimination.

The six teams outside the playoff picture that will resume their seasons are New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Antonio and Washington.

Now let’s poll some of our staff and find some winners and losers!