Milwaukee Brewers' Field at Miller Park Suffers Minor Damage After Break-In

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday that Miller Park, their home stadium, suffered "minor damage" after a man broke into the venue.

"At approximately 7 a.m. this morning, an unarmed individual illegally entered Miller Park and gained access to the playing surface," the Brewers said in a statement. "He was apprehended a short time later by law enforcement after causing minor damage to the field. As this involves an ongoing investigation, we unfortunately cannot provide additional details at this time."

There is "no indication whatsoever" the incident was related to worldwide protests following the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police Department custody last week, according to the release.

Miller Park has been the home of the Brewers since 2001.

The 2020 MLB season, which was scheduled to start March 26, has yet to begin because of the coronavirus pandemic.