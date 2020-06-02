NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Anthony Edwards and Top Guard Prospects

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Nothing excites an NBA fanbase quite like a shiny, new rookie guard.

They'll typically spend a lot of time on the ball, and most have at least one dynamic skill, be that sharpshooting, facilitating, dribbling or finishing. Since so much offense often runs through them, they can have a super-sized impact on their new team.

After updating our mock first round, we'll spotlight our top three backcourt players on the board.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

8. Charlotte Hornets: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

9. Washington Wizards: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

10. Phoenix Suns: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

18. Dallas Mavericks: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Utah Jazz: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado

28. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

Top Guard Prospects



Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Edwards is the closest this draft class has to a consensus top prospect. He's not No. 1 on every mock draft board, but he holds that spot here and arguably has it on more mocks than anyone.

His ceiling is the easiest to equate to modern NBA stardom. If he hits his peak—admittedly, he's a long way from it—he'll be a hyper-athletic swingman who can create his own shot, splash catch-and-launch triples and defend multiple positions.

"Edwards is aggressive every time he has the ball in his hands, always looking to attack the rim," NBC Sports' Tyler Byrum wrote. "But, despite his alpha-dog mentality does not have to rely on the ball being in his hands to be successful. He has the body type to crash the boards and is an elite defender. Any NBA roster could welcome him with open arms and if he becomes a more consistent shooter, he would be a dominant force in the league."

Edwards' physical tools are matured, but his game is raw. He only managed a 40.2/29.4/77.2 slash line at Georgia and averaged almost as many turnovers (2.7) as assists (2.8). But he's only 18 years old, and if he's developed properly, he could provide his team with a massive return on their investment.

LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

Other players might have more explosive highlights, but Ball's are the kind that make you smile and shake your head in disbelief.

He sees the game in ways most veterans can't, and he won't turn 19 until August. He has every pass in his arsenal, and he can fire them off with either hand. He'll be a top-10ish quarterback (or better) as soon as he steps foot on the NBA hardwood.

"He is, simply put, an unbelievable passer, able to make any and all reads out of ball-screens while also being capable of throwing every pass in the book with either hand at whatever angle is necessary to get the ball where it needs to be," NBC Sports' Rob Dauster wrote. "He knows how to move a defense with his eyes, creating angles and space to get his teammates dunks, layups and open threes."

Ball has his fair share of red flags, with inconsistent shooting, overly ambitious shot selection and bouts of defensive indifference chief among them. If he hits his stride, though, he'll elevate everyone around them, which is how great point guards separate from the good ones.

Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

In what should be a static time for draft prospects, Hayes is finding a way to climb the ladder.

Every day seems to bring about a new big board with his name listed somewhere near the top. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor ranked Hayes first overall, while B/R's Jonathan Wasserman slotted him second. He took the fifth spot on the big board compiled by SI.com's Jeremy Woo.

"Hayes...is arguably the most capable, mature decision-maker among the top guards in the draft," Woo wrote. "... Hayes lacks Ball's flair, Edwards' strength and [Tyrese] Haliburton's versatility, but he handles the ball with poise, creativity and pace, and his footwork at 18 years old is exceptional."

If Hayes keeps trending up as a shooter, he'll be a nightmare assignment for opposing defenders. His footwork, craftiness and off-the-dribble creativity conjure up images of Manu Ginobili and even James Harden. If he lands anywhere near those players' peaks, he'll be a draft pick well spent.