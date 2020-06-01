Colts' Frank Reich on Racial Injustice: It's Not Enough to Say 'I'm Not Racist'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich provided a statement to reporters Monday in support of the African American community amid national protests.

"Injustice. Few things stir the human heart and soul like injustice," Reich said, via Phillip B. Wilson of Sports Illustrated. "When we see it, feel it, experience it, it's heart-wrenching. It's not enough for a person who looks like me to say, 'I'm not racist.' This kind of talk and thinking typically lends itself to a posture of neutrality, indifference, and passivity. It's easy to be silent and do nothing when it doesn't directly impact you."

He also referenced the statement from the Colts organization, which was released Sunday:

"I stand firmly behind the Colts' statement and in particular the phrase that says, 'We abhor racism.' Racism is vile, deplorable, detestable. There's no form of it that is acceptable and in now way can it be justified."

The message comes after George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, was killed while in police custody. There have been protests around the country over the past several days, including in Indianapolis.

Though Reich didn't specifically mention Floyd or the police, the Colts referenced the "tragic events in Minnesota" in the team's statement.

Reich is heading into his third season as the head coach in Indianapolis after 13 years in the league as a player and more than a decade on NFL coaching staffs.

He joined Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who also recently made a public statement about the fight for social justice.