Lance Armstrong Calls Ex-Tour de France Teammate Floyd Landis a 'Piece of S--t'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

USA's Floyd Landis (Phonak/Swi) carries the US flag during his honour lap after 154.5 km twentieth and last stage of the 93rd Tour de France cycling race from Sceaux-Antony to Paris Champs-Elysees, 23 July 2006. American Floyd Landis succeeds compatriot Lance Armstrong as the Tour de France champion. Armstrong retired last year after winning seven straight titles. AFP PHOTO / PASCAL GUYOT (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP) (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)
PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Lance Armstrong does not think highly of his former teammate, Floyd Landis.

Armstrong said during ESPN's airing of its "30 for 30" documentary Lance on Sunday night that Landis wakes up "a piece of s--t every day":

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Lance Armstrong Says He Would Tell His Son Taking PEDs Is a 'Bad Idea'

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Lance Armstrong Says He Would Tell His Son Taking PEDs Is a 'Bad Idea'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Lance Armstrong: 'In Hindsight' Should Have Kept Cycling and Cancer Separate

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Lance Armstrong: 'In Hindsight' Should Have Kept Cycling and Cancer Separate

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Lance Armstrong: 'I Don't Know' If Cancer Was Result of Doping

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Lance Armstrong: 'I Don't Know' If Cancer Was Result of Doping

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Lance Armstrong Details Physician Introducing Him to EPO

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Lance Armstrong Details Physician Introducing Him to EPO

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report