Lance Armstrong Calls Ex-Tour de France Teammate Floyd Landis a 'Piece of S--t'June 1, 2020
PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images
Lance Armstrong does not think highly of his former teammate, Floyd Landis.
Armstrong said during ESPN's airing of its "30 for 30" documentary Lance on Sunday night that Landis wakes up "a piece of s--t every day":
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Lance Armstrong Says He Would Tell His Son Taking PEDs Is a 'Bad Idea'