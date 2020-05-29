UFC's Dana White Talks Conor McGregor's Future, Jon Jones Dispute, More

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White appeared on ESPN's First Take on Friday, discussing the future of Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and the return to Las Vegas.

With UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns set for Saturday at the Apex complex, White gave an overview of what he expects to see when the welterweight main event kicks off:

"In [Gilbert] Burns you have the young, up-and-coming hungry guy, and then you have Tyron Woodley, who's saying: 'I want to be looked at as one of the greatest ever. I want my belt back'. We're going to find out on Saturday night. Burns has been on a tear since he's been back at 170 [pounds]. He's gone undefeated, 3-0. He will put that type of pressure on Tyron Woodley that will make Woodley fight."

Yet the most notable UFC storylines have recently taken place outside of the Octagon.

As Jon Jones looks to make the jump to heavyweight for a highly anticipated bout against Francis Ngannou, Jones learned the UFC would not increase his pay and offer only the potential to earn a cut of pay-per-view buys.

Jones and Ngannou were united in speaking out against the company's negotiation tactic.

"The truth is the guy wants a ton of money," White told First Take. "Apparently, he doesn't think it's an obscene amount of money. He has a contract. He has a deal to fight. We always told him, 'If you want to move up to heavyweight, absolutely we would make a new deal with you to move up to heavyweight'. That was factored in when we just did his new deal...He's asking for a lot of money and it's not going to happen."

White seemed to get in a few shots at Jones, first calling him the greatest of all time before saying it was "sad" how Jones' career hasn't lived up to his potential.

Also looking for his next fight is Conor McGregor, but White continued to stall, asking one of his most prominent athletes to wait until after a Khabib Nurmagomedov-Justin Gaethje welterweight title unification bout:

"I think what's in Conor's best interest right now is to stay in shape, be ready and see how some of these fights play out and see what's next for him. The fight that I know he wants and the fight that should happen is the rematch with him and Khabib. So we'll see what happens with him and Gaethje and if it ends up being Gaethje, then it'll be Conor and Gaethje. I think that's the smartest, best choice for Conor right now."

When asked to comment on McGregor's recent Twitter rants, White again brushed it off.

"Everyone is going crazy on social media," White said. "We've got to get these fights rolling again."