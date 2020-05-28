Mike Tyson Has 'Something Big' Lined Up amid Comeback Buzz, Says Dana White

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that he encouraged retired boxer Mike Tyson to stay away from fighting.

But White added that Tyson has big fight planned for the future.

"From what I'm hearing from them, they have something lined up. Something big," White said Thursday. "And he's gonna get in there. We talked about it and he said, 'Listen, I feel that fire in my stomach. I wanna get in there and I wanna mix it up again.'"

Who Tyson might fight remains a mystery, though as ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported, names that have been linked to a Tyson bout include Tyson Fury, Tito Ortiz and Wanderlei Silva.

Evander Holyfield has also said he would be willing to fight Tyson in an exhibition showdown.

"If I ask him, it's almost like me being a bully saying I want to go against somebody I've beaten twice," Holyfield said on BBC Radio's 5 Live, according to the Associated Press.

"That would be awesome for charity," Tyson responded on TMZ Live, per the AP. "Can you imagine me and him going in the ring together? ... I'm in good shape. I feel really good."

He also appeared at All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite show Wednesday—flanked by several fighters, including Henry Cejudo—to face down Chris Jericho:



Any return to the ring for Tyson would be a huge deal, though it's fair to question what he has left in the tank. The 53-year-old last fought in 2005, losing to Kevin McBride. Before retiring he had lost three of his final four fights. It makes sense that White might be cautious about Tyson fighting again.

But apparently something big is in the works. Boxing fans await eagerly to learn what that might be.