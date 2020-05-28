Mike Zimmer: Vikings Had No Intention of Trading Stefon Diggs Before Bills Offer

Joy Asico/Associated Press

Stefon Diggs would still be in Minnesota if the Buffalo Bills didn't bowl over the Vikings with a trade offer, Mike Zimmer said Thursday.

The Vikings head coach told Rich Eisen:

"Diggs did not have to go. We didn't really any intention of trading him. Quite honestly, he put out a couple tweets, and there's some things going on there. ... What happened was Buffalo came in and gave us all those picks, and we were up against it with the salary cap, so we just felt like we could save some money, get a bunch of picks and maybe get a young receiver like [Justin Jefferson]."

The Bills sent first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2020 and a fourth-round pick in 2021 to Minnesota for Diggs and a seventh-rounder. There had been longstanding rumors that Diggs wanted out of Minnesota, including a March 16 tweet that called for a "new beginning."

The Vikings traded him soon after. Despite Diggs' public frustrations with the team, Zimmer said he would not categorize him as a "pain in the butt."

"If you said somebody was a pain in the butt, you probably wouldn't say him," Zimmer said. "I've been around way worse guys than him, and I hope he has a great career and finishes up strong."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.