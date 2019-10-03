Report: Stefon Diggs' Frustration with Vikings 'Palpable' Amid Trade Rumors

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is reportedly not happy with the Minnesota Vikings amid rumors that he wants to be traded.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Diggs' frustration with the organization is "palpable," and his teammates have been left to wonder if he wants to remain with the Vikings.

Diggs was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, and the Vikings listed the reason as "not injury related," which led to speculation that the star wideout wants a change of scenery.

Rapoport added that the Vikings are "adamant" Diggs is not available for trade unless they are blown away by an offer. Diggs is in the midst of the first year of a five-year, $72 million extension he signed with the Vikes last year, per Spotrac.

Diggs hasn't spoken to the media in two weeks, and he has shown signs of frustration during games this season. Through four contests, Diggs has just 13 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown, which is well off the pace of the career-high marks he set last season with 102 grabs for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns.

Prior to his seven-catch, 108-yard performance against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Diggs didn't have more than three receptions or 49 yards in any of the first three games.

Minnesota has committed heavily to the run so far this season, and it is third in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 155.2 on the strength of star running back Dalvin Cook. As a result, the Vikes are last in the NFL in passing attempts per game with 24.8.

They are also 31st in passing yards per game with 169, ahead of only the New York Jets, who are down to third-string quarterback Luke Falk.

Even when the Vikings have passed, quarterback Kirk Cousins has struggled with just 735 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. This is despite the fact that Cousins has the second-highest cap hit of any quarterback in the NFL.

With how little the Vikings are passing, it is virtually impossible to keep both Diggs and two-time Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen happy. Like Diggs, Thielen's numbers are down this season as well with 13 catches for 179 yards and two scores.

It also doesn't help matters that Minnesota is currently last in the NFC North with a 2-2 record.

The Vikes will look to avoid falling to 2-3 on Sunday when they face the surging New York Giants on the road, but it isn't yet known if Diggs will be in uniform for the game.