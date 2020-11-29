NBA Rumors: Thon Maker, Cavaliers Agree to Contract in 2020 Free Agency

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Center Thon Maker has agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com noted it's a non-guaranteed training camp deal and the center will have to compete for the team's final roster spot along with Levi Randolph, Charles Matthews and Marques Bolden. Cleveland already has 14 players under contract for 2020-21.

The Detroit Pistons had previously decided against extending a qualifying offer to Maker, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Maker has failed to live up to expectations as a lottery pick in the 2016 draft.

The South Sudan native showed promise during his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per 36 minutes, but he wasn't able to improve when his playing time increased.

He was traded to the Pistons during the 2018-19 season but the change in scenery hasn't led to an increase in production.

The 23-year-old averaged 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game in 2019-20 despite making 60 appearances, including 14 starts.

There have still been positive signs for the 7'0" player, showing his athleticism and rim-protection when on the floor.

He also knocked down 34.4 percent of his shots from three-point range this season (22-of-64), proving the ability to stretch the floor from the 5 spot.

Maker has done enough to be a reliable part of the rotation, even with limited minutes. The Cavaliers will hope to get a steal in free agency if the young player continues to improve.