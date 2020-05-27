Minnesota Vikings 'Deeply Saddened' by George Floyd's Death

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement in response to the death of George Floyd, who died on Monday after a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground while placing the 46-year-old under arrest:

Floyd, who died at a local hospital, was arrested near the intersection of 38th St. and Chicago Ave., which is located about three miles from U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Vikings.

As Ray Sanchez, Joe Sutton and Artemis Moshtaghian of CNN reported, video of Floyd's arrest showed a white police officer kneeling on a handcuffed black man later revealed to be Floyd, who said he couldn't breathe and that his entire body hurt.

