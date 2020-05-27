Minnesota Vikings 'Deeply Saddened' by George Floyd's Death

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 27, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: A general view of the Minnesota Vikings' logo on the 50 yard line during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints on December 18, 2011 at Mall of America Field at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement in response to the death of George Floyd, who died on Monday after a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground while placing the 46-year-old under arrest:

Floyd, who died at a local hospital, was arrested near the intersection of 38th St. and Chicago Ave., which is located about three miles from U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the Vikings. 

As Ray Sanchez, Joe Sutton and Artemis Moshtaghian of CNN reported, video of Floyd's arrest showed a white police officer kneeling on a handcuffed black man later revealed to be Floyd, who said he couldn't breathe and that his entire body hurt.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Related

    Trading Stefon Diggs listed as Vikings' best offseason move

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Trading Stefon Diggs listed as Vikings' best offseason move

    Jack White, Vikings Wire
    via Vikings Wire

    Baker 'Moving in Silence' in 2020

    Mayfield has turned down multiple interviews: 'It's just time to work, do our thing, instead of talking about it' (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker 'Moving in Silence' in 2020

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Dan Chisena's Speed Could Give Him a Chance to Crack Vikings' Roster

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Dan Chisena's Speed Could Give Him a Chance to Crack Vikings' Roster

    Kyle Ratke
    via Vikings Wire

    Every Team's Smartest Offseason Move

    The move that has Vikings fans feeling good 📲

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Every Team's Smartest Offseason Move

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report