Windhorst: 'Good Chance' NBA Returns with 16-Team Playoff Format

While the NBA has yet to settle on a plan to resume the 2019-20 season, canceling the remainder of the regular season and skipping immediately to the 16-team playoffs appears to be gaining momentum.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Monday on Get Up! (1:00 mark) that there is a "good chance" the league will do a 16-team playoff, possibly reseeding without factoring in conferences:

"I really think there's a good chance this is only going to be a 16-team playoff. If that is the case, it opens up the possibility for something that Adam Silver has long wanted, which is to seed 1 through 16 in the postseason and go that route. There's no excuse with travel or anything like that.

"It would have to pass an owner vote, and that means a bunch of Eastern Conference owners would have to agree to it. But if there's a way to make this interesting and spice this up and potentially test out this theory, you're never going to get a better opportunity if that's the direction they go."

If the teams were reseeded 1-16, there would be no impact in respect to how many representatives each conference would have in the playoffs. The NBA's 16-best records are split evenly between the East and West.

