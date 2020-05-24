Warriors' Stephen Curry on Capital One's The Match: 'I Want in on The Match 3'

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry wants in on the trash talk.

Curry tweeted he wants to be involved in the next version of Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" and pointed to the amusing back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady:

Woods and Manning teamed up to face Mickelson and Brady on Sunday at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, and the banter between the legendary athletes immediately stood out in the golf game that is raising millions for COVID-19 relief.

Curry enjoyed Mickelson half-seriously asking Woods to mark his ball on the green when Lefty was hitting from well away from the putting surface only for him to just miss hitting the 15-time major-winner's ball anyway.

While the Warriors sharpshooter is known for his basketball prowess, he would be an intriguing addition to a cross-sport golf battle. After all, he has competed in amateur golf tournaments and turned heads when he shot a four-over-par 74 at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California, during the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic in 2017.

Curry is talented enough on the links to swing a future version of the event in either Woods' or Mickelson's favor depending on who was lucky enough to have him as a teammate.