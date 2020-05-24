Tiger, Peyton, Phil, Tom Warm Up in Downpour Before Capital One's The Match

Tiger, Peyton, Phil, Tom Warm Up in Downpour Before Capital One's The MatchMay 24, 2020
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had to brave the elements as they prepared for Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday afternoon.
A steady rain hammered Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, which made for some cool pictures as the four legends practiced prior to the round.
The event was originally supposed to tee off at 3 p.m. ET but got delayed until 3:45 p.m. ET to allow for the rain to subside and the course to dry out a bit.
Still, the weather could be a factor as Woods looks to avenge his defeat to Phil Mickelson in their head-to-head battle in November 2018.
