Tiger, Peyton, Phil, Tom Warm Up in Downpour Before Capital One's The Match

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2020

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Tiger Woods warms up on the range prior to The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had to brave the elements as they prepared for Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" on Sunday afternoon.

A steady rain hammered Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, which made for some cool pictures as the four legends practiced prior to the round.

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: former NFL player Peyton Manning warms up on the range prior to The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Phil Mickelson walks next to his cart on the range in the rain during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Tiger Woods. former NFL player Peyton Manning, NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Phil Mickelson warm up on the range prior to The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe S
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Tiger Woods warms up on the range prior to The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Tiger Woods warms up on the range prior to The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Tiger Woods. former NFL player Peyton Manning and NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warm up on the range prior to The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The event was originally supposed to tee off at 3 p.m. ET but got delayed until 3:45 p.m. ET to allow for the rain to subside and the course to dry out a bit.

Still, the weather could be a factor as Woods looks to avenge his defeat to Phil Mickelson in their head-to-head battle in November 2018.

