Greg Norman's 1986 Claret Jug Replica Sells for $88,809 at Auction

Getty Images/Getty Images

Greg Norman had to outlast the competition over four rounds at Turnberry Golf Resort in Scotland to win the 1986 Open Championship.

If only Norman had known it would one day be this easy to lift the Claret Jug.

Golden Age Golf Auctions put a replica version of the trophy up for sale, and the final bidding reached $88,809 on Sunday morning.

Norman's was the last name engraved into the replica.

The 65-year-old entered the fourth round of the 1986 Open Championship with a one-shot lead over Tsuneyuki Nakajima at one over. Nakajima's seven-over 77 on the final day allowed Norman to coast to victory. He ended at even par, five strokes better than runner-up Gordon J. Brand.

That was The Shark's first major title.

His only other major triumph came in the 1993 Open Championship at Royal St George's Golf Club. The Hall of Famer became more synonymous with falling short at the last hurdle—his collapse in the 1996 Masters the most notable example.

Sunday's auction allows one fan to enjoy a high-water mark in Norman's legendary career.