Every NBA Team's Biggest Mistake of the Last 20 Years

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Kyrie Irving trade in 2017 initially seemed like a home run for the Boston Celtics.

Irving was just 25 years old, coming off a season in which he averaged 25.2 points and 5.8 assists per game and still had two guaranteed years remaining on a five-year, $94.3 million contract (2019-20 player option). Getting him off the Cleveland Cavaliers meant severely damaging the Celtics' biggest threat in the Eastern Conference as well.

Boston was on the rise with Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Avery Bradley and Terry Rozier, and it had just selected Duke forward Jayson Tatum No. 3 overall. Point guard Isaiah Thomas had a serious hip injury, with his date to return for the 2017-18 season unclear. Losing Thomas to a major injury would kill the team's momentum.

In the end, the Celtics gave up Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, an unprotected 2018 first-round pick from the Nets and a 2020 second-round pick for Irving. Thomas and Crowder were valuable starters, and the Brooklyn selection had real potential to be No. 1 overall. But Boston was loaded with draft picks, and it looked like Irving could help them win right away.

While Thomas' hip injury made it necessary for the C's to find a new point guard, Irving's time in Boston was a disaster. Injuries forced him to miss the entire 2018 postseason, and his verbal commitment to re-sign with the Celtics quickly deteriorated as he called out the team's young players and split up the locker room.

Irving left as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, while the Cavaliers used the Nets pick to select Collin Sexton. Cleveland later traded Thomas and Crowder in deals that would help land Kevin Porter Jr. and Larry Nance Jr.

The Celtics would replace Irving with Kemba Walker in free agency, but losing Thomas, Crowder, Zizic and two draft picks for just one postseason run with Irving hurt.