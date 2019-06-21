Celtics Rumors: Kyrie Irving Had Issues with Boston, Brad Stevens, Danny Ainge

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

As Kyrie Irving prepares to (likely) leave the Celtics, it seems he had issues with just about everything in the organization—even down to the city of Boston.

"The part of the thing was that Kyrie Irving didn't like Boston," ESPN's Jackie MacMullan reported on The Hoop Collective Podcast (h/t RealGM). "I've been told this by many people. He didn't like living in Boston. He just didn't. By the end, he had issues with Brad [Stevens]. By the end, he had issues with Danny [Ainge]. By the end, he had issues with pretty much all of us."

Irving is an unrestricted free agent and is widely believed to be heading elsewhere, with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks often mentioned as his top suitors. He's coming off arguably the best season of his career individually, making second-team All-NBA for the first time and his sixth All-Star appearance.

