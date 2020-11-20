Meyers Leonard Plans to Re-Sign with Heat 2-Year, $20M Contract

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The Miami Heat have reportedly come to terms on a contract extension with Meyers Leonard.

Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Leonard plans on signing a two-year deal with the Heat with the second year as a player option. Leonard's agents, Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the deal will be worth close to $20 million.

Leonard spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers. He developed into a solid role player off the bench, carving out a niche as a three-point specialist when he chose to take them.

The Blazers sent Leonard to the Heat in July 2019. He was part of a four-team blockbuster that resulted in Jimmy Butler ending up in Miami.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra used Leonard as a starter for the first time in his career. The 28-year-old responded by averaging 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41.4 percent from three on 2.5 attempts per contest.

Leonard was used sparingly during Miami's run to the NBA Finals. He played almost 13 minutes in the Heat's 115-104 Game 3 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

One reason teams have had to carefully monitor Leonard's minutes is a robust injury history. He has only played more than 70 games in season once in his eight-year NBA career.

Before the 2019-20 season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Leonard sat out 16 straight games from Feb. 5-March 11 with a sprained ankle.

If the Heat are able to keep Leonard healthy for a full season, he could end up being one of the offseason's best signings. The Illinois alum's shooting touch and size (7'0", 260 pounds) make him a matchup problem for opposing teams.