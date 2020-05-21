Fantasy Alert: Rams' Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown Split Up in Air

John McCoy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay still isn't prepared to tip his hand as to the team's plan to fill the void left by Todd Gurley in the backfield.

"We feel we've got three really good backs," McVay said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "What does that mean in terms of the distribution of carries? I think that's to be determined based on how things play themselves out and when we get a chance to actually compete in practice and in those live opportunities."

Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson are back from last year's squad, while the Rams used a second-round pick on Florida State running back Cam Akers.

