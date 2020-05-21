Fantasy Alert: Rams' Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown Split Up in Air

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 13: Darrell Henderson #27 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. San Francisco won 20-7. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay still isn't prepared to tip his hand as to the team's plan to fill the void left by Todd Gurley in the backfield. 

"We feel we've got three really good backs," McVay said, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "What does that mean in terms of the distribution of carries? I think that's to be determined based on how things play themselves out and when we get a chance to actually compete in practice and in those live opportunities."

Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson are back from last year's squad, while the Rams used a second-round pick on Florida State running back Cam Akers.

           

