Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Sting, Drake Maverick and More

Don Feria/Associated Press

Could one of the biggest stars of the famed Monday Night War be on the move?

Sting dominated the rumor mill headlines this week as his future with WWE became cloudy and the possibility that he pops up in All Elite Wrestling became more realistic. But is it merely smoke where there is no fire, or might the Hall of Famer wind up sharing the ring with the likes of Cody, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley?

Speaking of Superstars with ties to the glory days of WCW, what is the deal with Charlotte Flair's recent booking? Is she a babyface, as portrayed on SmackDown, or a heel, as she has been on Mondays and Wednesdays?

As it turns out, she may be both as WWE Creative attempts a unique booking strategy.

Dive deeper into those industry stars and more, including Roman Reigns' status, with this week's romp through the muddy waters of wrestling rumors.