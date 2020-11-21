    Jeff Teague, Celtics Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 22, 2020
    ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 11: Jeff Teague #00 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball against the New York Knicks on March 11, 2020 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

    Free-agent point guard Jeff Teague has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Boston Celtics, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

    The 32-year-old averaged 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks in 2019-20. The Wolves traded him to the Hawks along with Treveon Graham in exchange for Allen Crabbe in January.

    Teague, who intermixed starting and coming off the bench for the Wolves, moved to the second unit full time behind floor general Trae Young in Atlanta. He did start a few games in the All-Star's absence because of injury.

    The former Wake Forest star's time in Atlanta marked his second go-around there. The Hawks took him with the 19th overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, and he spent seven seasons in town initially.

    Atlanta notably thrived with him at the point in 2014-15, going 60-22 and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals behind a stout starting lineup that included Kyle Korver, DeMarre Carroll, Paul Millsap and Al Horford.

    However, the team broke up shortly afterward, and Teague was traded to the Indiana Pacers in July 2016. He signed a three-year, $57 million deal with the Wolves one year later, but a rebuild involving him, Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins never panned out.

    Still, the 11-year veteran has proved to be a largely reliable scorer and distributor during his career. Ultimately, Teague is an excellent backup point guard option for the Celtics, who should find his contributions valuable as they forge ahead in 2020-21.

    Teague should replace the recently departed Brad Wanamaker in the rotation. Wanamaker, who served the Celtics' backup point guard, inked a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

