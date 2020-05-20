AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20

1 of 5

Brodie Lee began the show with The Dark Order on the stage to deliver a promo. He had the AEW World Championship with him as he spoke about producing results and inspiring his men. He said he has to win on Saturday to pay back his followers for their loyalty.

He called his masked follower the number 10 and said he had been chosen to hurt Moxley for him. Mox made his way to the ring after Lee and his other followers returned to the backstage area.

The champ took control immediately with a release suplex and only let up after Aubrey Edwards warned him in the corner. It allowed 10 to take him down with a pump kick to the face.

The faceless follower got in a surprising amount of offense as he hit a cutter and a textbook spinebuster. Mox drilled him with the Paradigm Shift out of nowhere but refused to go for the cover right away.

He eventually hit a piledriver and another DDT to pick up the win. He called out Lee after the match and threatened to break 10's arm with a chair if Lee didn't come out in 10 seconds. Lee came on the big screen and said Moxley made their fight personal. He left while 10 was left as a sacrifice.

Grade: C+

Analysis

The promo Lee delivered was good and contained more words than he spoke during the last few years of his WWE career combined. He was a good choice to name as the leader of this stable, especially since it wasn't going anywhere with Evil Uno at the helm.

The jobber got in more offense than expected, but it did not hinder the match. He had a good physique and moved around the ring well, so seeing him hit a few nice moves didn't hurt Moxley in the slightest.

There was nothing special about the match itself. It was what happened before and after that added to the ongoing storyline. The C+ applies to the match, but the rest of the segment was great.