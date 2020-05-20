AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20May 21, 2020
All Elite Wrestling held its go-home episode of Dynamite this week heading into Saturday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
This will be the second event held under this name since AEW launched last year. It will also be the company's first major show without any fans in attendance.
This week's card featured Matt Hardy taking on Sammy Guevara, Jon Moxley took on a faceless member of The Dark Order, Orange Cassidy facing Rey Fenix, and Nyla Rose teamed up with Britt Baker to take on Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander.
We also saw the final members of the Casino Ladder match chosen this week. Let's take a look at what happened on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.
Jon Moxley vs. 10
Brodie Lee began the show with The Dark Order on the stage to deliver a promo. He had the AEW World Championship with him as he spoke about producing results and inspiring his men. He said he has to win on Saturday to pay back his followers for their loyalty.
He called his masked follower the number 10 and said he had been chosen to hurt Moxley for him. Mox made his way to the ring after Lee and his other followers returned to the backstage area.
The champ took control immediately with a release suplex and only let up after Aubrey Edwards warned him in the corner. It allowed 10 to take him down with a pump kick to the face.
The faceless follower got in a surprising amount of offense as he hit a cutter and a textbook spinebuster. Mox drilled him with the Paradigm Shift out of nowhere but refused to go for the cover right away.
He eventually hit a piledriver and another DDT to pick up the win. He called out Lee after the match and threatened to break 10's arm with a chair if Lee didn't come out in 10 seconds. Lee came on the big screen and said Moxley made their fight personal. He left while 10 was left as a sacrifice.
Grade: C+
Analysis
The promo Lee delivered was good and contained more words than he spoke during the last few years of his WWE career combined. He was a good choice to name as the leader of this stable, especially since it wasn't going anywhere with Evil Uno at the helm.
The jobber got in more offense than expected, but it did not hinder the match. He had a good physique and moved around the ring well, so seeing him hit a few nice moves didn't hurt Moxley in the slightest.
There was nothing special about the match itself. It was what happened before and after that added to the ongoing storyline. The C+ applies to the match, but the rest of the segment was great.
MJF vs. Marko Stunt
Maxwell Jacob Friedman took on Marko Stunt ahead of his match with Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing. The cockiest man in AEW took control and used a bear hug to wear down his smaller opponent.
Stunt broke free but failed to capitalize on a sunset flip. MJF pulled him up from the mat and threw him across the ring with a belly to belly suplex.
Stunt hit a slap to the face and a low kick before Friedman turned him inside out with a clothesline. Wardlow helped his friend cheat by choking Stunt behind the ref’s back.
The smallest man in AEW took MJF down with a beautiful front flip into a hurricanrana. He kept the upper hand when he sidestepped MJF to send him into the steel steps. MJF hit a shoulderbreaker and transitioned into an armbar to get the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
This was one of Stunt’s best performances to date. MJF helped make him look good during the moments when he was in control. This was a solid match from start to finish.
Wardlow is an intimidating presence and it would be a lot of fun to see what he could do against someone like Luchasaurus. They are two of the only big men in AEW, so seeing them in a hoss fight would be a rare treat for this company.
MJF vs. Jungle Boy should have been built up more than it has been but given the current circumstances, AEW did the best it could.
Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson Talk Business
Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson met in the ring for a verbal exchange to represent Lance Archer and Cody before they meet for the TNT Championship.
They traded barbs back and forth for several minutes. Anderson gave a good babyface speech while Roberts played the heel like he always has.
They threatened to get physical and Roberts tipped over the table. A few officials came down to get between them before the two former wrestlers could make contact.
Grade: C+
Analysis
This was fine, but it went on a little longer than it should have. The threat of physicality was empty because we all know Roberts isn't going to be taking a bump.
The entire segment could have been replaced by a video package that would have done just as much to push this storyline.
Anderson and Roberts are both good on the mic but this was not the amazing face-off between two legends that AEW wanted it to be.
Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy
Pac gave a promo from his home before the match directed at Cassidy. The video was one of the best things we have seen from him in months.
Fenix tried to take Cassidy down with a cheap shot on the apron, but Freshly Squeezed ducked and rolled into the ring nonchalantly.
The luchador missed several shots before a double stomp finally took Cassidy down. A big leg drop over the top rope got Fenix the first near fall of the night.
After the break, Cassidy made a comeback with a surprising string of quick moves. He almost beat Fenix at his own game with a diving DDT from the top rope. Kip Sabian sat on a ladder to watch the match from the stage.
A flurry of reversals and counters led to Fenix hitting a low blow while the ref was distracted, followed by a rolling cutter for the pin.
Grade: B+
Analysis
Fenix is incapable of having a bad match. Every single move he hits looks good. He is one of the most fluid performers on the entire roster.
Cassidy showed a rare burst of aggression as he hit Fenix with a series of high-flying moves. If anybody could bring the best out of Cassidy, it was going to be Fenix.
This is the kind of thing we need to start seeing from Cassidy more often. We have had more than a year to get to know him as a slacker. It's time we got to know him as a competitor.
Nyla Rose and Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida
Rose tried to hit Shida with a kendo stick as all four women waited for the match to begin. Shida and Statlander took control while Baker chose to take a breather outside the ring.
The ref finally called for the bell so the match could begin. Rose countered an attempted double suplex but AEW's resident alien maintained the upper hand.
Rose exploded off the ropes with a forearm that sent her flying across the ring. Baker avoided a tag whenever Rose approached their corner.
We returned from the break to see Baker in the ring with Statlander. Shida and Rose both got the tag. Surprisingly, Shida managed to keep the upper hand against both opponents.
Baker went down with a knee injury at one point, but Rose was still able to pick up the win with a Beast Bomb. The Native Beast set up a table but Statlander held her in place, allowing Shida to put Rose through the table with an impressive superplex.
Grade: B
Analysis
All four women had their individual moments to shine in this bout. Shida and Statlander worked better together as a team, but Rose and Baker played great heels.
Both storylines received equal attention before these four competitors meet in two separate singles matches at Double or Nothing.
The AEW women's division has been getting more attention recently and the investment has been paying off. Shida has looked especially strong in recent weeks while Baker's video packages have made her into the biggest villainess in the company.