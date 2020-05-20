Ex-Oregon Commit Luke Hill Facing 8 Criminal Charges Including Attempted Murder

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Former Oregon Ducks cornerback signee Luke Hill was arrested Tuesday in Maryland on charges that include first-degree attempted murder.

Riley Gates of 247Sports reported the news Wednesday.

"The eight charges that are listed against Hill are as follows: attempted loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, possession of a firearm by a minor, use of an assault weapon, use of a firearm, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and first-degree assault, according to arrest records," Gates wrote.

Hill's preliminary hearing in Prince George's County is scheduled for June 19, per Gates.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported later Wednesday that Hill, 18, allegedly fired a gun multiple times from a car Monday with those shots directed toward Ishmael Leggett, a Rhode Island basketball signee. Leggett, a former classmate of Hill's at St. John's College High School, was not injured.

University of Oregon spokesperson Jimmy Stanton told ESPN the school had previously informed the Maryland native earlier this spring he wouldn't be joining the Ducks football program.

"The preliminary investigation revealed Hill shot at another male who was outside at that location," a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson told ESPN. "The victim was not hurt. This was not a random crime."

Hill, who most recently attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, had joined Oregon as part of its 2020 recruiting class. He was listed as a 4-star prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings.