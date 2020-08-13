Travis Kelce, Chiefs Reportedly Close to New Long-Term Contract

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce are nearing an agreement on an extension, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it's a four-year deal that will tie Kelce to the team for the next six seasons. Fowler added the contract is expected to be worth just under $15 million per year.

His previous contract was set to expire following the 2021 campaign and paid him $8 million in base salary in 2020 and $7.5 million in 2021. It seemed like only a matter of time until Kelce received a new contract after the Cleveland Browns made Austin Hooper the highest-paid tight end in the league with a deal in March 2020.

Rapoport and Michael Silver reported Thursday that George Kittle agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, leading many to wonder whether Kelce will collect an even bigger deal.

The University of Cincinnati product has made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015 through 2019, was an All-Pro selection in 2016 and 2018, and helped lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title in the 2019 campaign.

He has tallied more than 1,000 receiving yards four straight years from 2016 through 2019, including 103 catches for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018 and 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

Kelce essentially put up No. 1 wide receiver numbers as a tight end during that span and made life almost impossible for opposing defenses. They had to choose between doubling Kelce (linebackers can't handle his athleticism, and safeties can't handle his speed) and Tyreek Hill (nobody can run with him in one-on-one coverage).

The core of Patrick Mahomes, Hill and Kelce figures to keep the Chiefs among the league's best teams for years to come, especially after the team locked down its tight end's long-term future with this deal.

Kelce is still just 30 years old and hasn't shown signs of slowing down throughout his prime.

That prime will still be with the Chiefs.