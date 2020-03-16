Browns Rumors: Austin Hooper Agrees to Contract to Be NFL's Highest-Paid TE

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Tight end Austin Hooper and the Cleveland Browns reportedly reached an agreement Monday on a contract that will make him the league's highest-paid player at his position.

Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Silver of NFL Network reported the agreement. Vaughn McClure of ESPN later reported the "early word" is Hooper signed a four year, $44 million contract with the Browns.

Hooper is coming off the best statistical season of his four-year NFL career since the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft. He set new career highs in receptions (75), receiving yards (787) and touchdowns (six) despite playing in only 13 games.

The jump in numbers, which came after Hooper's first Pro Bowl appearance in 2018, came at a perfect time as he got ready to head into free agency. But following the regular season, he told reporters that he preferred to return to Atlanta.

"I'm not going to speak on that too much. It's a business. I'm open to coming back here. I don't know ... I haven't received an offer yet. If I do, I'd definitely like to be here, but at the same time, it's a business. I'm going to let my representation and the representation for the Falcons handle that."

Hooper leads all tight ends in catch percentage (77.3) among those who have tallied at least 50 catches over the past four years, per Pro Football Reference. He's also missed only five games since 2016, and he played all 16 games both in 2017 and 2018.

He's also proved proficient in splitting out into the slot to help create matchup problems, especially on third down and in other obvious passing situations, which adds to his value. Nearly one-third (32.5 percent) of his snaps last season came from the slot, according to Player Profiler.

The whole package made him the best tight end hitting the open market in 2020.

Losing Hooper is a major setback for the Falcons' offense. Atlanta's passing game was one of the few aspects of the team that was consistently strong during its 7-9 season in 2019. The Matt Ryan-led group ranked third in passing yards (294.6 per game) and eighth in passing touchdowns (29).

Now the emerging star tight end will join Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb with the Browns, and he's a strong bet to continue his upward trajectory in Cleveland.