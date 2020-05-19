Michael Jordan's Pizza Wasn't Poisoned, Says Ex-Pizza Hut Employee Craig Fite

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JUNE 11: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls walks off the court during Game Five of the 1997 NBA Finals played against the Utah Jazz on June 11, 1997 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 90-88. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1997 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Dick Raphael/Getty Images

The former Pizza Hut employee who claims he delivered the infamous pizza discussed in Episode 9 of The Last Dance disputes the notion that anyone tried to poison Michael Jordan.

Craig Fite, who says he made and delivered the pizza, addressed the controversy during an appearance Monday on 1280 The Zone's The Big Show (h/t Sporting News' Joe Rivera).

"The crap story the guy said, that there was five people, there was two of us—and I didn't even have that many people working at the time at the store—but there was two of us," Fite said.

Fite also said he's "100 percent certain" Jordan wasn't poisoned by "that pizza."

In the documentary, Jordan—along with his personal trainer, Tim Grover, and his best friend, George Koehler—recalled hanging out in his hotel room the night before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.

Grover claimed there were five people at the door to deliver the pizza, which drew the suspicion of everyone in the room except Jordan.

Jordan ate the entire pizza by himself, and Grover said he received a phone call shortly thereafter that the five-time NBA MVP was "literally curled up in the fetal position" on his hotel room floor.

After some uncertainty that Jordan would be able to play in Game 5—he said after the game that he showed up to the arena "almost dehydrated" and was given an IV—His Airness turned in one of the most iconic performances of his career.

Jordan scored 38 points in 44 minutes and made a go-ahead three-pointer to put the Chicago Bulls up 88-85 with 25 seconds remaining. They went on to win 90-88 in what has been dubbed "The Flu Game."

