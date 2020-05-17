The Best and Worst of NFL Uniform Changes in 2020 Offseason

0 of 6

Nearly a quarter of the NFL underwent uniform changes ahead of the 2020 season.

It's no shock that two of these teams happened to center around the seismic shift of one Tom Brady and two more featured teams in Los Angeles.

Most recently, the Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms to a polarizing response. Others before them made bold design choices, opted for or against classic throwback inspirations and worked in divisive features like gradient colors and patches.

While seven teams have technically made alterations to uniforms this offseason, we'll toss out the small (and good-looking) modifications for the Indianapolis Colts and run through the best and worst of the massive overhauls.