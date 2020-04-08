Falcons Unveil New Uniforms for 2020 Season in Hype Video with Matt Ryan, More

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their new uniforms for the 2020 season on Wednesday with a hype video featuring several of the team's stars:

The Falcons also tweeted a photo of the four uniforms being donned by quarterback Matt Ryan, linebacker Deion Jones, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and wide receiver Calvin Ridley:

Unchanged are the black, red and white color scheme, as well as the helmet logo. Also, the throwback uniform is a carryover from last season.

The biggest differences related to the regular uniforms are the number font, the side striping and the large "ATL" that appears above the numbers on the front of the jersey.

In addition to a basic white away jersey and basic black home jersey, the Falcons got daring with a third jersey that is red on top that fades into black on the bottom. That jersey is also paired with black pants.

The Falcons are following in the footsteps of the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have all revealed significant changes to their uniforms or logos this offseason.

Atlanta finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive campaign last season, but they ended the year on a four-game winning streak and won six of their last eight, including a victory over the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

With a new look and a returning cast of characters on offense in Ryan, Ridley and superstar wide receiver Julio Jones, the Falcons have a legitimate chance to return to prominence in 2020.

Doing so won't be easy, though, as the New Orleans Saints figure to be tough again, and the Bucs should be far more competitive thanks to the addition of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.