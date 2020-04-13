Colts Reveal New Jerseys, Secondary Logo, Wordmark Ahead of 2020 Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 13, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 22: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field at halftime in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have made some changes to their uniform and branding heading into the 2020 season.

The tweaks include a new jersey-number font, as well as a fresh wordmark. The new secondary logo features a "C" with a cutout of the shape of Indiana in the middle.

There have been few changes to the Colts' logos and jerseys since the franchise moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984. The team altered the shade of blue on its iconic horseshoe emblem in 2002, but the differences are otherwise limited.

With the Colts entering a new era in 2020 with quarterback Philip Rivers, the organization saw fit to update its look.

The team joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons in releasing new uniforms this offseason.

