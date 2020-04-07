Video: Buccaneers Unveil New Uniforms for 2020 Season as Tom Brady Era Begins

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

TAMPA, FL - MAY 9: A general view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Logo Sign in front of One Buccaneer Place during Rookie Mini Camp on May 9, 2015 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms Tuesday with a video on Twitter. 

Here's a look at the team's three new designs:

It's been a busy offseason for Tampa Bay, which landed the biggest name on the NFL free-agent market by signing longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Below is a glimpse at Brady's new threads:

Brady's arrival has vaulted the Buccaneers into the Super Bowl conversation. The future Hall of Famer will get to lead one of the league's most promising offensive cores, which includes wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.

Although the uniforms aren't a massive overhaul from the ones worn during the 2019 season—the basic color scheme remains in place—they are more streamlined, including a pair of single-color looks.

Notably, Godwin showcases the all-white jersey in the video while wearing No. 12. He's since switched to No. 14 to accommodate Brady.

