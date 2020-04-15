Video: Browns Unveil New Jerseys for 2020 Season, Return to Classic Design

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns rolled out their new uniforms for the 2020 NFL season on Wednesday:

The design is a return to the franchise's signature jerseys, likely a welcome development for the fanbase.

The Browns ditched the "Cleveland" wordmark from the front of the uniform and brought back the traditional sleeve stripes. In general, Wednesday's announcement was a hit on social media:

While the Browns didn't significantly reshuffle their roster like last offseason, a jersey rebrand adds to the feeling of a soft reset in Cleveland with the hiring of Kevin Stefanski.

Should the team once again fall short of reaching the postseason, at least it will look good doing so.

The Browns are the third team to unveil new uniforms, following the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The New England Patriots will be the fourth.