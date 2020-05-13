Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Rips Team's New Uniforms: 'It Looks Like 2 Bananas'

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams revealed new uniforms for the 2020 NFL season to mixed reviews Wednesday.

Former Rams running back Eric Dickerson joined the mostly negative chorus during an appearance with AM 570 LA Sports radio's Lunchtime with Roggin and Rodney.



"It looks almost like a Chargers logo," the 59-year-old Hall of Famer said of the Rams' new helmets (h/t TMZ Sports). "It looks like two bananas is what it looks like."

Dickerson added: "This is football. This ain't nothing to do with surfing. This ain't nothing to do with waves. This is football. This is a man's sport. And, to me, it just looks soft. ... It don't look football. It don't look hard."

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were one of several players who tried to boost morale around the new look:

L.A. previously unveiled a new logo in late March:

The franchise relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016. The Rams' first stint in L.A. lasted from 1946 through 1994.

Dickerson was taken second overall by the Rams in the 1983 draft and starred there until an eye-popping 10-player trade sent him to Indianapolis on Halloween in 1987. The five-time All-Pro's 2,105 yards during the 1984 campaign are still the most ever in a single season by any running back.